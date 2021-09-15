Head to Head Analysis: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) vs. The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Better Choice alerts:

This table compares Better Choice and The Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70% The Coca-Cola 22.19% 44.17% 10.68%

This table compares Better Choice and The Coca-Cola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.58 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -3.07 The Coca-Cola $33.01 billion 7.27 $7.75 billion $1.95 28.56

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Coca-Cola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of The Coca-Cola shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Coca-Cola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Better Choice and The Coca-Cola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Coca-Cola 0 5 10 0 2.67

Better Choice currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. The Coca-Cola has a consensus price target of $61.53, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than The Coca-Cola.

Risk and Volatility

Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats Better Choice on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co. is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Bottling Investments and Global Ventures. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.