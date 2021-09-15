Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.14

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.14 and last traded at $125.29, with a volume of 25076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

