Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares rose 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 3,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

