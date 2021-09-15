Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLBK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

