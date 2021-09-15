Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,089 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,289 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.