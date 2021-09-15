Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Change Healthcare worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 316.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 601,732 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212,123 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.53, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.48. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

