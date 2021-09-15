Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Impinj worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PI stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,943 shares of company stock worth $455,784. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

