Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.