Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

