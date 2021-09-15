Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth $479,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

