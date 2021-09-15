Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 490.5% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE JSD opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

