Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 490.5% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE JSD opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.