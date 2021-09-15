Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

VLOUF stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

