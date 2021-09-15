ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ManTech International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

