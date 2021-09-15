UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

