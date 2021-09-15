Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman Sells 35,325 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MEG opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
See Also: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.