Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman Sells 35,325 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MEG opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

