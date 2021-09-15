US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 8,502.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 384,606 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

