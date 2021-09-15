Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $825.98 million, a PE ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

