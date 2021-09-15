US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 342,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

