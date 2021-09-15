Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NMI were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 82,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

