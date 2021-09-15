ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will announce sales of $166.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.80 million to $167.24 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $649.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

NYSE ATIP opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

