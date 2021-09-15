Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,964.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.84. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

