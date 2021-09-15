Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after buying an additional 757,399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

