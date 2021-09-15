iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,262,000. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 90,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period.

BATS ACWV opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

