US Bancorp DE Has $463,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 148,704 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

