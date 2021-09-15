US Bancorp DE Raises Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPD were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPD. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 8.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,211,000 after acquiring an additional 233,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

