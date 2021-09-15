Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

ATEC stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

