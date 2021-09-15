Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,155 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,285 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

