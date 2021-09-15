Lyle Brown Sells 15,000 Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Lyle Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$66,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,333 shares in the company, valued at C$887,475.19.

Shares of NNO opened at C$4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.92. Nano One Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 23.85 and a quick ratio of 23.54.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

