Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 800 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.47. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

