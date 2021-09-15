David Fisher Sells 4,587 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12.

On Friday, July 9th, David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75.

Enova International stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,602,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

