Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,702 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in APi Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,267,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in APi Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in APi Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 508,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:APG opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

