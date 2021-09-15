Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,656,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 505,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE:FIX opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.