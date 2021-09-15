Creative Planning Has $60,000 Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 178,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,783 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $820.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.