Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,896 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amarin were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Amarin by 45.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 126,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 517.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. Amarin’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

