American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American States Water were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 76.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

