Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,576 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 9.45. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.16 and a 52-week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

