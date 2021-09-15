Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $142,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $912.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

