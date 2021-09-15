Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,343 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,343 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

