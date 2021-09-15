$693.23 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to announce sales of $693.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $590.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

