Head to Head Survey: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 2.03 $1.23 billion $0.85 8.58 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás currently has a consensus price target of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.69% 7.45% 3.09% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Volatility & Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Enel Generación Chile on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

