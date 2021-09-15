Head-To-Head Review: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus price target of $185.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 4.86% 42.22% 11.40% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Jiuzi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Jiuzi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $7.13 billion 0.47 $254.40 million $12.90 13.30 Jiuzi $7.98 million 6.43 N/A N/A N/A

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Jiuzi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.