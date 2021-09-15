Creative Planning Takes $93,000 Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.