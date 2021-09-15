Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

