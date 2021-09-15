Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

