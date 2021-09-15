Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,939,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,298,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

