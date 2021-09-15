Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 42,294 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 334.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.1% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.6% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.39. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

