iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,963 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 521,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 377,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.