Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Trading Down 7%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 10,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 557,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $570.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,340. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Entravision Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Entravision Communications by 11.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

