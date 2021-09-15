Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.11

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $15.60. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
