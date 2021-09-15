Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.11

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $15.60. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

