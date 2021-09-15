SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 179,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,154,260 shares.The stock last traded at $77.13 and had previously closed at $76.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 47,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.